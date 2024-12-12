Open Menu

EU States Agree 'historic' Full Schengen Accession For Bulgaria, Romania

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) EU states on Thursday cleared Bulgaria and Romania to become full members of the borderless Schengen zone from the start of next year, officials said, following a 13-year wait for the two eastern European nations.

"It is a historic moment to finally welcome Bulgaria and Romania," said Interior Minister Sandor Pinter of Hungary, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The two countries, both members of the European Union since 2007, were partially integrated into the free movement zone in March, opening up travel by air and sea without border checks.

But Austria held up their full entry over migration concerns, which meant that controls still applied at their land routes.

Vienna announced Monday that it would not use its veto at Thursday's meeting of EU ministers, paving the way for the two to become full members from January 1, 2025.

Romania and Bulgaria "strongly" welcomed their full entry.

"This is a historic decision, marking the end of the process of accession of the two countries to the EU free movement area, a key objective of both Bulgaria and Romania since their accession to the European Union," the two countries said in a statement.

