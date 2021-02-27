EU States at UN Urge Israel to Halt Demolitions of Structures in Jordan Valley - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Estonia, France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom at the United Nations in a statement on Friday urged Israel to stop demolition and confiscation of property in a Palestinian community in the Jordan Valley.

"We are deeply concerned at the recent repeated demolitions and confiscation of items, including of EU and donor funded structures carried out by Israeli authorities at Humsa Al-Bqai'a in the Jordan Valley," the statement said. "We reiterate our call on Israel to halt demolitions and confiscations."

The recent demolitions impacted the community of approximately 70 people, including 41 children, the statement said.

It also expressed the call on Israel to allow full, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to the community in Humsa Al-Baqai'a.