EU States at UNSC Express Concern About Gaza Escalation, Urge End to Violence - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The EU members at the UN Security Council expressed grave concern over the escalating crisis in Gaza and urged all actors to end the hostilities, Estonia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said in a statement on Wednesday on behalf of Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway.

"We express our grave concern regarding the escalation in and around Gaza and the upsurge in violence in the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem, as well as in Israel," Jurgenson said. "We urgently call upon all actors to deescalate tensions, end violence and show the utmost restraint."

The EU member states condemned the firing of rockets from Gaza against civilians in Israel and called the large number of casualties among civilian populations from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza "unacceptable.

"While we recognize Israel's right to self-defense against such attacks, we call for the Israeli security forces to exercise maximum restraint," the statement said.

The countries also expressed their concern about the daily clashes in East Jerusalem and called on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to calm the situation.

Meanwhile Israel should cease settlement activities in Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem in line with its obligations under international law, the statement said.

The statement urged both sides to show their commitment to the two-state solution through "concrete actions" and avoid unilateral steps compromising it.