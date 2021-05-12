UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU States At UNSC Express Concern About Gaza Escalation, Urge End To Violence - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

EU States at UNSC Express Concern About Gaza Escalation, Urge End to Violence - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The EU members at the UN Security Council expressed grave concern over the escalating crisis in Gaza and urged all actors to end the hostilities, Estonia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said in a statement on Wednesday on behalf of Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway.

"We express our grave concern regarding the escalation in and around Gaza and the upsurge in violence in the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem, as well as in Israel," Jurgenson said. "We urgently call upon all actors to deescalate tensions, end violence and show the utmost restraint."

The EU member states condemned the firing of rockets from Gaza against civilians in Israel and called the large number of casualties among civilian populations from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza "unacceptable.

"

"While we recognize Israel's right to self-defense against such attacks, we call for the Israeli security forces to exercise maximum restraint," the statement said.

The countries also expressed their concern about the daily clashes in East Jerusalem and called on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to calm the situation.

Meanwhile Israel should cease settlement activities in Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem in line with its obligations under international law, the statement said.

The statement urged both sides to show their commitment to the two-state solution through "concrete actions" and avoid unilateral steps compromising it.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Israel Gaza France Norway Jerusalem Ireland Estonia All From

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

52 minutes ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

52 minutes ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

52 minutes ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

52 minutes ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

55 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.