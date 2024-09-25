EU States Back Plan To Downgrade Wolf Protection Status
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) EU member states on Wednesday voted in favour of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
Representatives for the bloc's 27 countries backed a proposal to push for changes to an international wildlife convention that would see the species downgraded from "strictly protected" to "protected".
The European Commission, which initially put forward the plan, welcomed its approval by a qualified majority of member states during a meeting in Brussels.
Grey wolves were virtually exterminated in Europe a century ago but, thanks to conservation efforts, numbers have rebounded, triggering howls of protest from farmers angered at livestock losses.
