Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

EU States Back Ukraine's Integrity, Decry Russia's Recognition of Donbas Republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and denounces Russia's move to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics, saying that the decision was long overdue.

"Spoke with president @ZelenskyyUa (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) to express the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine. The EU stands by you firmly and fully supports Ukraine's territorial integrity. Russia's move is an attack against international law and the rules-based international order," Michel tweeted.

Spain also voiced condemnation of Moscow's move.

"The government of Spain condemns Russia's unilateral recognition of the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. It is a violation of the Minsk agreements and international law. We will respond in a coordinated manner with our partners," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also spoke in favor of Ukraine's integrity.

"Romania strongly condemns the recognition by Russia of the Donetsk & Luhansk areas of Ukraine as independent. This is a blatant violation of international law, which must attract the most severe response of international community. We firmly support Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity," he tweeted.

Ireland expressed support to the EU's potential response to the situation in Ukraine, including sanctions.

"Ireland supports a clear, united & strong EU response, including sanctions measures," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the country backs Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Portuguese leadership also decried the recognition by Moscow of the Donbas republics.

"Russian recognition of the two breakaway Ukraine regions clearly violates the Minsk accords and jeopardizes Ukraine's territorial integrity. We strongly condemn this action and express our full solidarity with Ukraine," Prime Minister António Costa tweeted.

The Czech Republic slammed Russia's decision as well.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic strongly condemns the decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the independence of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the move violated a set of documents such as the Minsk agreements, the UN Charter and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

In recent months, Kiev and the West have actively accused Russia of plans to invade Ukraine, while Moscow has maintained that it has no such intention, expressing concern over NATO's activities near Russian borders, as well as increased military support from Western nations to Ukraine.

