EU States Discuss Concept Of Coordinated Maritime Presence In Strategic Regions- Mogherini

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:09 PM

Defense ministers of the EU member states are discussing the concept of coordinated maritime presence in some of the strategic regions, but the idea is currently at an early stage, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Defense ministers of the EU member states are discussing the concept of coordinated maritime presence in some of the strategic regions, but the idea is currently at an early stage, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

Mogherini chaired an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on Thursday, which focused on naval security, apart from other things.

"We discussed today an idea, a concept, presented a couple of months ago ... The concept of a coordinated maritime presence in certain areas of ... strategic interest of the European Union," Mogherini said at a press conference.

The concept will enable the EU member states to share information provided by national naval assets and promote "national cooperation at sea" with "coastal countries of concern."

"The concept is still at the initial stage of development. All the states have showed interest in working further on this," Mogherini stressed.

The EU foreign policy chief emphasized that the concept was not directly linked to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Iran.

She said that the concept could be tested in the Gulf of Guinea.

