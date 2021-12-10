EU States Discuss Support To Migrants At Bloc's Border With Belarus - German Minister
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:30 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) EU countries are discussing providing aid to migrants on the border of Belarus with Poland, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.
"We discussed intensively how we can provide funds so that these people ... can now get help. They are not to blame for their plight, especially many children," Baerbock told reporters.