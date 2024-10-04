EU States Greenlight Extra Tariffs On EVs From China
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) EU countries on Friday gave a definitive green light to hefty additional tariffs on electric cars made in China, despite strong opposition led by Germany and fears it will spark a trade war with Beijing.
The European Commission -- which provisionally approved the step in June after an inquiry found that Beijing's state aid to auto manufacturers was unfair -- now has free rein to impose steep tariffs for five years from end October.
Ten member states including France, Italy and Poland supported imposing the tariffs of up to 35.3 percent, coming on top of existing duties of 10 percent, several European diplomats told AFP.
Only five including Germany and Hungary voted against while 12 abstained including Spain and Sweden.
Although the tariffs did not win support from a majority of states, the opposition was not enough to block them -- which would have required at least 15 states representing 65 percent of the bloc's population.
That leaves the choice on moving ahead in the hands of the European Commission which "can be expected to decide in line with its proposal," an EU diplomat said.
China has slammed the new tariffs as "protectionist" and warned they would trigger a trade war.
The extra duties also apply, at various rates, to vehicles made in China by foreign groups such as Tesla -- which faces a tariff of 7.8 percent.
Brussels says it aims to protect European carmakers in a critical industry that provides jobs to around 14 million people across the European Union but does not benefit from hefty state subsidies like in China.
Canada and the United States have in recent months imposed much higher tariffs of 100 percent on Chinese electric car imports.
The EU duties have pitted France and Germany against each other, with Paris arguing they are necessary to level the playing field for EU carmakers against Chinese counterparts.
But Germany, renowned for its strong auto industry and its key manufacturers including BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes heavily invested in China, says the EU risks harming itself with tariffs, and has urged for negotiations with Beijing to continue.
In an indication of fears spreading in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reversed course and asked Brussels last month to "reconsider", despite Madrid's initial support.
Hungary has also been vocal in its opposition and before the vote, Prime Minister Viktor Orban lambasted the tariffs as "the next step in the economic cold war".
Beijing has threatened to retaliate forcefully and has already opened probes into European brandy, dairy and pork products imported into China.
China tried in vain to stop the duties, hoping to resolve the issue through dialogue, but talks have so far failed to lead to an agreement that satisfies the EU.
The commission has said that any duties could be lifted later if China addresses the EU's concerns.
Trade tensions between China and the EU are not limited to electric cars, with inquiries launched by Brussels also targeting Chinese subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines.
The bloc faces a difficult task as it tries to foster its clean tech industry and invest in the green transition without sparking a painful trade war with China.
Recent Stories
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
More Stories From World
-
Blood and blades as Thailand celebrates vegetarian festival10 minutes ago
-
Georgia pro-EU president says 'optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls10 minutes ago
-
Binder tops Japan MotoGP practice with Martin third20 minutes ago
-
Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader temporarily buried31 minutes ago
-
Downpours touch off landslides, floods in central Bosnia31 minutes ago
-
Brazilians choose mayors, councillors in bellwether election50 minutes ago
-
Georgia pro-EU president tells AFP 'quite optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls2 hours ago
-
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test2 hours ago
-
Spoon scratching: Kenya's DIY DJ3 hours ago
-
Japan PM warns 'today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia'3 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel strike on Syria border cuts off international road3 hours ago
-
One job by day, another by night as US voters make ends meet3 hours ago