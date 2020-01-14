UrduPoint.com
EU States Launch Dispute Process Over Iran Nuclear Deal Violations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

EU states launch dispute process over Iran nuclear deal violations

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Three EU countries on Tuesday said they were launching a dispute mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after accusing Tehran of repeated violations, but insisted they were committed to the agreement.

The move by Britain, France and Germany comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike and the admission by Tehran days later it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

The 2015 nuclear deal -- known as The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) -- has a provision that allows a party to claim significant non-compliance by another party before a joint commission.

If the issue is not resolved at the joint commission, it then goes to an advisory board and eventually to the UN Security Council.

The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said Iran had been progressively scaling back its commitments under the deal and defying key restrictions on its nuclear programme since May last year.

"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran's actions" to begin the dispute process, Tuesday's statement said, adding Tehran was not "meeting its commitments".

But the three powers said they "once again express our commitment" to the deal -- which the United States withdrew from in 2018 -- and expressed "determination to work with all participants to preserve it".

