EU States May Send Military Missions to Ukraine Under Future Security Guarantees - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) EU countries do not exclude sending military missions to Ukraine with the consent of member states within the framework of "future security commitments," the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The EU leaders will also pledge to expand the bloc's initiative to train Ukrainian troops, as well as the possibility of sending EU military missions to Ukraine if conditions "deemed suitable" and agreed by all members, the newspaper said.

The EU member states also will commit to continue financing arms supplies to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.