EU States, MEPs Agree Bloc's Long-term Budget
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:43 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU parliament and member states struck a deal Tuesday to pass the bloc's trillion-euro 2021-2027 budget, MEPs and diplomats said, unblocking a 750-billion coronavirus financial recovery package.
The accord caps four months of intense wrangling over spending priorities agreed at a marathon leaders' summit in July.