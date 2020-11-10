UrduPoint.com
EU States, MEPs Agree Bloc's Long-term Budget

Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:43 PM

EU states, MEPs agree bloc's long-term budget

The EU parliament and member states struck a deal Tuesday to pass the bloc's trillion-euro 2021-2027 budget, MEPs and diplomats said, unblocking a 750-billion coronavirus financial recovery package

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU parliament and member states struck a deal Tuesday to pass the bloc's trillion-euro 2021-2027 budget, MEPs and diplomats said, unblocking a 750-billion coronavirus financial recovery package.

The accord caps four months of intense wrangling over spending priorities agreed at a marathon leaders' summit in July.

