The EU parliament and member states struck a deal Tuesday to pass the bloc's trillion-euro 2021-2027 budget, MEPs and diplomats said, unblocking a 750-billion coronavirus financial recovery package

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU parliament and member states struck a deal Tuesday to pass the bloc's trillion-euro 2021-2027 budget, MEPs and diplomats said, unblocking a 750-billion coronavirus financial recovery package.

The accord caps four months of intense wrangling over spending priorities agreed at a marathon leaders' summit in July.