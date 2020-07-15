EU States Must Run Health Care Stress Tests Before Possible 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Brussels

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has called on member states to reassess their health infrastructures ahead of the fall and winter seasons in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 infections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has called on member states to reassess their health infrastructures ahead of the fall and winter seasons in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We are asking member states to run stress tests in order to see that these systems are all in place before we have, and if we have an increase in new cases. Stress tests for testing, for tracing and for public health surveillance," Kyriakides said Wednesday at a briefing.

Kyriakides went on to stress the importance for member states to begin seasonal flu vaccines early to be prepared for the so-called cocktail effect, when seasonal flu will mix with COVID-19 symptoms and possibly hamper containment efforts.

At the news conference with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, Kyriakides said that this was no time to reduce vigilance.

"We do not have the right to say that this is too much, I'm too tired, this is enough. This would be giving up all the sacrifices made by everyone... this would be risking lives," Kyriakides said.

The major European powers, Germany, France, Italy and Spain were collectively declared the epicenter of the pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1.6 million cases have been detected across 27 EU countries with nearly 180,000 deaths.