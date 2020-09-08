EU States' Position on Sanctions Against Belarus Regrettable - Representative in PACE

Belarus regrets the position of a number of EU countries that have imposed sanctions against Minsk, Andrei Savinykh, the chairman of the Belarusian House of Representatives' Standing Commission on International Affairs, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarus regrets the position of a number of EU countries that have imposed sanctions against Minsk, Andrei Savinykh, the chairman of the Belarusian House of Representatives' Standing Commission on International Affairs, said on Tuesday.

In late August, European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc would shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it believed were responsible for violence against Belarusian civilian activists and election fraud. On August 31, Latvia imposed a travel ban on 30 Belarusians, including Lukashenko.

"The position of certain EU countries that have already introduced national restrictive measures is regrettable. Sanctions are the road to nowhere, as we have repeatedly seen in the history of our relations. Much more has been achieved in recent years of constructive interaction than in decades of sanctions and restrictions," Savinykh, who represents Minsk at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said at a virtual meeting of the organization.

According to him, the actions of individual contenders for the post of the Belarusian resident were aimed at creating political and social tensions in the country.

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday also spoke before the PACE committee and called for international pressure and individual sanctions on the authorities.

Belarus has seen a number of protests since the presidential election, which was held on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected. The opposition refused to recognize the results, arguing that Tikhanovskaya won. A coordination council of opposition was set up. The Belarusian prosecutors launched a case against it, suggesting it was a threat to national security, something the organization has denied.