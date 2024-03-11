Open Menu

EU States Reach Deal To Back Rules On App Workers' Conditions

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM

EU states reach deal to back rules on app workers' conditions

EU states reached agreement on Monday on controversial rules to cover app workers in the so-called gig economy, after weeks of wrangling over the draft text

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) EU states reached agreement on Monday on controversial rules to cover app workers in the so-called gig economy, after weeks of wrangling over the draft text.

"Better working conditions for those delivering your meal at home! Ministers just approved the compromise text on the Platform Work Directive," Belgium, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said on X.

When the European Union began work on the text in 2021, the aim was to set bloc-wide rules that supporters hoped would improve conditions for workers in the gig economy by reclassifying some as employed.

EU negotiators finalised a deal on the rules in December but some countries, including France, were not happy with the draft agreement.

That text said that if a worker met two out of five criteria, the presumption would be that they were an employee, giving them access to benefits like sick pay.

In February, member states agreed on another text but critics said it was watered down.

The compromise text scrapped any formal list of criteria, letting each country decide how to classify workers.

But that was still not enough, and so in February, France and Germany, blocked the text with the support of Estonia and Greece.

The issue was then put on the agenda of EU employment ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday, where the majority of member states ended up backing the agreement.

Move EU, a European association of ride-hailing platforms representing companies including Uber and Bolt, expressed its displeasure at the deal.

"This text, though an improvement from previous versions, fails to achieve a harmonised approach across the EU, creating even more legal uncertainty for ride-hailing drivers," said the association's chair, Aurelien Pozzana.

Uber meanwhile urged EU states to introduce national laws.

"EU lawmakers have voted to maintain the status quo today, with platform worker status continuing to be decided country-to-country and court-to-court," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

"Uber now calls on EU countries to introduce national laws that give platform workers the protections they deserve while maintaining the independence they prefer."

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Brussels Independence Estonia Belgium Greece February December From Agreement Uber Employment

Recent Stories

Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

1 minute ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cip ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case

44 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on start ..

Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan

46 seconds ago
 Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge

Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge

47 seconds ago
 Kohat police reunite missing boy with family

Kohat police reunite missing boy with family

48 seconds ago
 DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln ba ..

DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon

50 seconds ago
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no lenien ..

Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen

5 minutes ago
 Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achi ..

Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Exp ..

5 minutes ago
 Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers i ..

Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases

21 minutes ago
 CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarizatio ..

CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project

21 minutes ago
 Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss ..

Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan

23 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World