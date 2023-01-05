EU States 'Strongly Encouraged' to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests for Arrivals From China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The European Union's member states have adopted a new set of measures in light of the epidemiological situation in China and "strongly encouraged" all member countries to require all passengers traveling from China to test negative for COVID-19 not more than 48 hours before their departure, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union said on Wednesday.

"The Member States agreed on a coordinated precautionary approach in the light of COVID-19 developments in China, especially considering the need for sufficient, reliable data and the easing of travel restrictions by China starting on 8 January 2023... The Member States are strongly encouraged to introduce, for all passengers departing from China to Member States, the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test taken not more than 48 hours prior to departure from China," a statement on the website read.

Member states are encouraged to complement the measure with "random testing of passengers arriving from China on arrival in the Member States, as appropriate, and the sequencing of all positive results to strengthen surveillance of the epidemiological situation," the statement read.

EU's member states also recommended all passengers traveling to and from China wear medical masks and follow other preventive measures to avoid contracting coronavirus.

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-COVID policy and preparing to reopen its borders in January.

Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, India, and the United States are among the countries that have introduced COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China starting in January, while Morocco banned outright all travelers coming from China.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing opposes the newly announced restrictions by the United States and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity. On Wednesday, Mao called for a "science-based, proportionate" approach to the pandemic and warned that anti-virus measures should not be politicized or discriminate against other countries.