EU Steps Up Preparations for Possible 2nd Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The European Union is working to increase its preparedness for the predicted second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by stockpiling medical equipment, among other things, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

"We have been also working very hard towards improving our preparedness for a possible second wave of pandemic. For instance, we are setting up the stockpile of medical equipment," Sefcovic said after a meeting of the European affairs minister.

He added that the EU has been issuing guidelines on cross-border health care cooperation as well.

According to the European office of the World Health Organization, Europe has a total of 2,044,870 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 175,184.

