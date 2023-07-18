Open Menu

EU Still Hopes To Convince Russia To Uphold Grain Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The European Union is still hoping to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal with Ukraine and is working on a solution with the mediators, Turkey and the United Nations, an EU official told the Financial Times on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union is still hoping to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal with Ukraine and is working on a solution with the mediators, Turkey and the United Nations, an EU official told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

"We are asking Russia to reconsider, as our first line of response... (Turkey and the UN) have our full support, but it's for them to renegotiate and to work out what the terms are for Russia to return to this deal," the unnamed senior official told the UK daily.

A parallel effort is underway to have more of Ukrainian grain exported overland to EU member states, the official said. Farmers in EU countries bordering Ukraine have objected to cheap Ukrainian imports undercutting prices at home.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian-Ukrainian pact was de facto terminated, however, Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow were fulfilled.

Russia and Ukraine struck a Turkey- and UN-brokered package agreement in July 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the now expired deal, Moscow has been arguing that the component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

