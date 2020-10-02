UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Still Open To Dialogue With Turkey But Ready To Exercise Principled Stance - Michel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:10 AM

EU Still Open to Dialogue With Turkey But Ready to Exercise Principled Stance - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union is still ready to engage in constructive dialogue with Turkey on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, but is ready to demonstrate a firm position on the issue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We will pursue a dual strategy toward Turkey. On the one hand, we want to give the political dialogue a chance to move toward greater stability and predictability. On the other hand, we express our firmness in terms of our principles and values. That means support for Greece and Cyprus.

Therefore, we are ready for a more positive approach in relations with Turkey, provided that it also acts positively and stops unilateral actions that contradict international law," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

He also stressed that the EU welcomed positive developments in the negotiations between Greece and Turkey.

"In December, we will return to this issue at the level of the European Council and take into account the developments, which hopefully will be positive," Michel added.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Brussels Cyprus Greece December

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

5 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

6 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

6 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

6 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.