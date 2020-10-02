EU Still Open to Dialogue With Turkey But Ready to Exercise Principled Stance - Michel

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union is still ready to engage in constructive dialogue with Turkey on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, but is ready to demonstrate a firm position on the issue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We will pursue a dual strategy toward Turkey. On the one hand, we want to give the political dialogue a chance to move toward greater stability and predictability. On the other hand, we express our firmness in terms of our principles and values. That means support for Greece and Cyprus.

Therefore, we are ready for a more positive approach in relations with Turkey, provided that it also acts positively and stops unilateral actions that contradict international law," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

He also stressed that the EU welcomed positive developments in the negotiations between Greece and Turkey.

"In December, we will return to this issue at the level of the European Council and take into account the developments, which hopefully will be positive," Michel added.