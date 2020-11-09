UrduPoint.com
EU Still Testing Pfizer Vaccine, Keeps 2021 Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Medicines Agency is still reviewing the safety of a Covid-19 vaccine submitted by Pfizer and BionNTech and has not yet received clinical trial data, EU sources said Monday.

A "rolling review" of several potential vaccines is underway and, for now, Brussels is sticking by its forecast that one may be approved and available "early next year", one source said.

