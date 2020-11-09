EU still testing Pfizer vaccine, keeps 2021 forecast

The European Medicines Agency is still reviewing the safety of a Covid-19 vaccine submitted by Pfizer and BionNTech and has not yet received clinical trial data, EU sources said Monday

A "rolling review" of several potential vaccines is underway and, for now, Brussels is sticking by its forecast that one may be approved and available "early next year", one source said.