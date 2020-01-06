UrduPoint.com
EU Still Views Guaido As Parliament Speaker After Pro-Government Lawmaker Elected To Post

Mon 06th January 2020

The European Union has announced that it still recognizes Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela's National Assembly, believing that the recent election of a pro-government lawmaker to the post was marred by irregularities

On Sunday, pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra was elected as new speaker for 2020-2021 at a parliament session. Opposition lawmakers later gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to reelect Guaido to the post. President Nicolas Maduro said that the opposition's claims about inconsistencies in the voting procedure were baseless, while the required quorum had been confirmed by documents. According to the president, the military cordon, which allegedly prevented Guaido from taking part in the session, was set up at the request of the opposition leader himself over his fears of possible provocations.

According to the bloc's spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, the voting process at the Venezuelan legislature was "marked by serious irregularities and acts against the democratic and constitutional functioning of the National Assembly.

" Guaido, in particular, was "prevented to hold the session, several opposition lawmakers were not allowed to enter the National Assembly and the access of the press to the building was also blocked," Stano said in a statement late on Sunday.

"As a consequence, the EU continues to recognise Juan Guaidó as the legitimate President of the National Assembly until the conditions for a proper voting session can be assured," the spokesperson added.

In January 2019, Guaido, after being elected as parliament speaker, declared himself Venezuela's interim president amid anti-government protests. He was swiftly endorsed by the United States and its allies in his new capacity. More than 50 countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, however, have said that they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country.

