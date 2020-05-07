EU still worried about Poland vote despite delay

The EU's top justice official warned Thursday that the bloc still had concerns about Poland's presidential election despite it being postponed

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The EU's top justice official warned Thursday that the bloc still had concerns about Poland's presidential election despite it being postponed.

"I welcome the debate which has taken place in Poland but we are clearly going to continue following preparations for the election," justice commissioner Didier Reynders told AFP.

"The concerns still remain the same."