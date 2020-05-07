UrduPoint.com
EU Still Worried About Poland Vote Despite Delay

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:03 PM

The EU's top justice official warned Thursday that the bloc still had concerns about Poland's presidential election despite it being postponed

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The EU's top justice official warned Thursday that the bloc still had concerns about Poland's presidential election despite it being postponed.

"I welcome the debate which has taken place in Poland but we are clearly going to continue following preparations for the election," justice commissioner Didier Reynders told AFP.

"The concerns still remain the same."

Your Thoughts and Comments

