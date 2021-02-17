UrduPoint.com
EU Stocks Up On Jabs As S.Africa, Japan Kick Off Vaccinations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:25 PM

The European Union struck a deal on Wednesday to buy up to 300 million more coronavirus shots, as vaccination rollouts were launched in Japan and South Africa

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union struck a deal on Wednesday to buy up to 300 million more coronavirus shots, as vaccination rollouts were launched in Japan and South Africa.

A maternity ward nurse in Cape Town was the first to get the shot in South Africa, with health workers first in line.

"This is a new era for us," said South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa after receiving his jab.

In Japan 40,000 healthcare workers are also first in line for Pfizer-BioNTech shots as the country begins vaccinations five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Hopefully vaccinations... can change the situation here," nurse Rino Yoshida told national broadcaster NHK after she got one of the first shots.

The scramble to source vaccine doses, and then to roll them out in the most effective way, has caused huge headaches for policymakers around the world -- not least in the Europe Union, which has been widely criticised for a slow rollout and chaotic procurement.

The bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed as many as 300 million more shots were on their way, adding to the bloc's stockpile of 2.

6 billion doses.

Von der Leyen said the excess shots would go to neighbouring countries and serve as insurance in case some are less effective against new virus variants.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging an even wider perspective, calling at a Security Council meeting for "a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities".

Just 10 nations have administered 75 percent of the doses so far and 130 countries have had no vaccinations at all, he said, calling on the G20 club of major economies to lead a worldwide effort.

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new head of the World Trade Organization, said the body could help ensure universal access to the jabs.

"It's really in the self-interest of every country to see everyone vaccinated because you're not safe until everyone is safe," she told AFP in an interview.

