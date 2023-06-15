ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The EU has ceased to be Russia's key trading partner with its share decreasing to 17.6% from 38% two years ago, the acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

