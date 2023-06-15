UrduPoint.com

EU Stops Being Russia's Key Trading Partner With Share Down To 17.6% - Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The EU has ceased to be Russia's key trading partner with its share decreasing to 17.6% from 38% two years ago, the acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The EU has lost its status as a key trading partner of Russia, its share has decreased to 17.6% in Russia's foreign trade from 38% two years ago," Davydov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

