EU Stops Talking About Strategic Autonomy, Merging With NATO Instead - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The European Union has stopped talking about its strategic autonomy and is now merging with NATO on the alliance's terms, Kirill Logvinov, the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, told Sputnik.

"Nobody talks about the need to secure the union's strategic autonomy anymore. Therefore, yes, indeed, it can be said that in the provision of security, the EU as a bloc is transferring from cooperating to merging with NATO on the latter's conditions," Logvinov said, commenting on the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier this week.

The EU is losing its advantages, sacrificing foreign policy sovereignty, achievements of the European integration due to the subordination to NATO, the diplomat added.

The promise of future NATO membership made to Ukraine at the NATO summit would not strengthen the EU's security, but rather force it to enhance the security of Ukraine at the expense of its own, Logvinov said.

"The promise of NATO membership made to Kiev will not strengthen the EU's security in any way. Moreover, this way the EU becomes Kiev's hostage, which, as it considers itself already almost a member of NATO and at the same time, a candidate to join the EU, will be able to tell the EU member states how they should enhance Ukraine's security at the expense of their own," he said, adding that "the talks about some guarantees by the EU to Kiev" fit in this scenario very well.