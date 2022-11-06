UrduPoint.com

EU Strategic Interests Cannot Be Reduced To US Interests - Former Italian Prime Minister

EU Strategic Interests Cannot Be Reduced to US Interests - Former Italian Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The strategic interests of the European Union cannot be reduced to the interests of the United States, and the EU must take the initiative to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Giuseppe Conte, leader of the opposition Five Star Movement party and former Italian prime minister, said on Sunday.

"The EU must pursue strategic interests that cannot be reduced to the interests of Washington. EU must raise its head. Europe must show credible leadership that can lead to a sustainable and lasting solution to this conflict," Conte told Italian newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale.

Conte also criticized Rome's plans for new arms supplies to Kiev.

"We believe that now the fire must be ceased and a turn towards negotiations must be made. We do not believe that it is right to follow the strategy of supplying new weapons. We have fully armed Ukraine, now we need the turn towards a ceasefire and peace negotiations," Conte added.

On Saturday, Conte took part in a mass demonstration in Rome, calling for peace talks on Ukraine. He noted that the demonstration was held by "many citizens who have not yet had the opportunity to be heard and who are seriously concerned about a strategy that led to the ongoing military escalation."

