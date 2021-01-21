UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Strikes Conciliatory Tone On Turkey During Cavusoglu's Visit To Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

EU Strikes Conciliatory Tone on Turkey During Cavusoglu's Visit to Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Thursday Turkish efforts to ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean but said that concrete actions were needed.

He spoke ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who came to Brussels in the follow-up to talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Recently, we have seen, from both parts, an improvement in the overall atmosphere and some important steps," Borrell told reporters.

Borrell praised the announcement of direct talks between Turkey and Greece and efforts to revive UN-backed talks on Cyprus reunification, after Turkish relations with its neighbors reached a new low last year.

"Such efforts have to be maintained. Intentions and announcements need to be translated into actions," he said.

The European Union also hopes to see deescalation in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh and remains concerned about the rule of law and human rights situation in Turkey, Borrell added.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey European Union Brussels Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts sixth Arab Finance Deputies Meeting

50 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

51 minutes ago

Dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex a ..

1 hour ago

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Munta ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.