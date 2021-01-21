(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Thursday Turkish efforts to ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean but said that concrete actions were needed.

He spoke ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who came to Brussels in the follow-up to talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Recently, we have seen, from both parts, an improvement in the overall atmosphere and some important steps," Borrell told reporters.

Borrell praised the announcement of direct talks between Turkey and Greece and efforts to revive UN-backed talks on Cyprus reunification, after Turkish relations with its neighbors reached a new low last year.

"Such efforts have to be maintained. Intentions and announcements need to be translated into actions," he said.

The European Union also hopes to see deescalation in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh and remains concerned about the rule of law and human rights situation in Turkey, Borrell added.