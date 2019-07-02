UrduPoint.com
EU Strongly Committed To JCPOA, But Iran Must Understand Own Role In Saving Deal - Coveney

The European Union is strongly committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, but Tehran must understand its role in preserving the deal, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said Tuesday

"The commitment of the European Union is a very strong one to try to protect this agreement," Coveney said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"JCPOA is a very important agreement that the European Union values and wants to protect and is working to put mechanisms in place to ensure it survives, but it's important that Iran understands their role in making the agreement work also," the minister added.

Coveney remarked that "it would be very difficult for the European Union, should Iran for whatever reason decide to breach the commitments that they've made under the JCPOA."

