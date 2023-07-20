Open Menu

EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embassy In Baghdad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:13 PM

The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday condemned the attack on the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and called for the protection of the diplomatic premises in line with the Vienna Convention

Hundreds of Iraqi nationals stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad overnight into Thursday and set it on fire in protest against the recent Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

"The European Union strongly condemns the attack against the Swedish Embassy in Iraq and calls for the protection of diplomatic premises in Baghdad, in line with the Vienna Convention," the organization said in a statement.

The EEAS added that it expected the Iraqi authorities to promptly take the necessary security measures and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The organization also expressed hope for a swift return to normality in relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani demanded that the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad leave the country because the Swedish government had repeatedly authorized the burning of the Quran.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

