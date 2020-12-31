UrduPoint.com
EU Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack On Aden Airport In Yemen - EU Commission Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:50 AM

EU Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Aden Airport in Yemen - EU Commission Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The European Union has strongly condemned the deadly attack on the airport of Aden in Yemen, European Commission's spokesperson Peter Stano said.

On Wednesday, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport. Over 20 people were reportedly killed and more than 50 have been injured in the incident.

"The European Union strongly condemns the attack on Aden airport right after the ministers of the new, broad-based government had landed. This is an unacceptable act of violence that comes at a key moment of the implementation of the Riyadh agreement towards a comprehensive political solution," Stano in a statement on late Wednesday.

The spokesperson also expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished soon recovery to those injured.

"The EU reaffirms its conviction that there can be only a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The EU remains firmly committed to the sovereignty, independence, stability and territorial integrity of Yemen and will continue supporting efforts towards a peaceful solution," Stano stressed.

He expressed the hope that the attack would not hamper the settlement process in Yemen.

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and northern Yemen by the Shia Houthi rebels. Following a deal between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

