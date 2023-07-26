Open Menu

EU Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Quran, Stands Against Religious Hatred - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

EU Strongly Condemns Desecration of Quran, Stands Against Religious Hatred - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The European Union strongly condemns the recent Quran-burning acts and reiterates its rejection of religious hatred and intolerance, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Wednesday.

"Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have caused offense to many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance. Respect for diversity is a core value of the European Union. This includes respect for other religious communities," Borrell said in a statement.

He noted that the desecration of the Quran, like any other holy book, is an obvious provocation and a manifestation of racism and xenophobia that have no place in the EU.

"We continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home; but not everything that is legal is ethical," he said.

Borrell added that such incidents were intended to divide European society.

Earlier this week, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group twice set fire to a copy of the Quran in central Copenhagen.

The protesters had done the same thing last week. The action was broadcast on social media. The Danish government condemned the act as a provocation.

Last week, Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. A previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. A 37-year-old man ended up stepping on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Europe Social Media European Union Baghdad Man Stockholm Same Sweden January June Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

29 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

44 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

44 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World