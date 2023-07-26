EU Strongly Condemns Desecration of Quran, Stands Against Religious Hatred - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The European Union strongly condemns the recent Quran-burning acts and reiterates its rejection of religious hatred and intolerance, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Wednesday.

"Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have caused offense to many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance. Respect for diversity is a core value of the European Union. This includes respect for other religious communities," Borrell said in a statement.

He noted that the desecration of the Quran, like any other holy book, is an obvious provocation and a manifestation of racism and xenophobia that have no place in the EU.

"We continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home; but not everything that is legal is ethical," he said.

Borrell added that such incidents were intended to divide European society.

Earlier this week, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group twice set fire to a copy of the Quran in central Copenhagen.

The protesters had done the same thing last week. The action was broadcast on social media. The Danish government condemned the act as a provocation.

Last week, Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. A previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. A 37-year-old man ended up stepping on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.