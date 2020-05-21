UrduPoint.com
EU Strongly Condemns Iran's Call To Fight Israel - Foreign Policy Chief

Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:00 PM

EU Strongly Condemns Iran's Call to Fight Israel - Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has strongly condemned the recent call by Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei to fight Israel, adding that security of the Jewish state is of paramount importance for the bloc.

On Wednesday, Khamenei said on Twitter that Tehran would "support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime." At the same time, Khamenei specified elimination of the Israeli government does not mean the elimination of Jews.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader @khamenei_ir to fight #Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand at its side," Borrell said on Twitter.

Khamenei's statement came just days before the annual Quds Day celebration that was launched by Iran in 1979 as an expression of solidarity with Palestine and to counter what Tehran sees as Israeli aggression. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and this year's celebration is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter's support for militant movements, including Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine. The Jewish state is actively working to undermine its rival's position in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to sanction Tehran.

