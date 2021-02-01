UrduPoint.com
EU 'strongly Condemns' Myanmar Coup

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:49 PM

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday strongly condemned the coup by Myanmar's military and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Monday strongly condemned the coup by Myanmar's military and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown.

"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," the president of the European Council tweeted.

"The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored," he said.

In another tweet, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that the "Myanmar people want democracy".

"The EU stands with them," he said.

Neither reaction specifically mentioned the arrest of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had issued a pre-emptive call for people to reject any coup.

Myanmar's military has put the country under a state of emergency for a year.

