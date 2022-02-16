EU Strongly Condemns Possible Recognition of Breakaway DPR, LPR by Moscow - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said the European Union strongly condemns the decision of the Russian State Duma, the lower chamber of the parliament, to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognize breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

Earlier in the day, the State Duma voted for an appeal to Putin on the necessity to recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR as independent entities to create a legal basis for intergovernmental ties with the republics and for the sake of cooperation and mutual assistance.

"The EU strongly condemns the Russian State Duma's decision to submit a call to President Putin to recognise the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities. This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements," Borrell posted on Twitter.

Borrell added that the EU urges Russia "to uphold its commitments and to engage in good faith within the Normandy format & the Trilateral Contact Group.

"

On the same day, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called on the EU to impose sanctions against Russia in the event of recognition of DPR and LPR as independent countries.

"The resolution by the Russian State Duma calling for the recognition of so called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as 'sovereign states' is a deplorable and contrary to the international law. If Russia moves in this direction, EU must act and impose sanctions," Rinkevics posted on Twitter.

The conflict between Kiev and the two breakaway republics has been going on since 2014. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but Moscow, LPR and DPR continue accusing Ukraine of not fulfilling these agreements amid sporadic military engagements. Russia has also been warning Western countries, supplying Ukraine with lethal weaponry, that the latter could use it against the breakaway republics.