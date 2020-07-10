EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of federal executions in the US

The European Union "strongly opposes" the US decision to resume federal executions after 17 years of interruption, an EU spokesman said Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union "strongly opposes" the US decision to resume Federal executions after 17 years of interruption, an EU spokesman said Friday.

"We call on the US administration to reconsider (this decision) and not to proceed with thefederal executions scheduled to begin on 13 July," said the spokesman for the EU foreign policychief, Josep Borrell.