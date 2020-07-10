UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU 'strongly Opposes' Resumption Of Federal Executions In The US

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of federal executions in the US

The European Union "strongly opposes" the US decision to resume federal executions after 17 years of interruption, an EU spokesman said Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union "strongly opposes" the US decision to resume Federal executions after 17 years of interruption, an EU spokesman said Friday.

"We call on the US administration to reconsider (this decision) and not to proceed with thefederal executions scheduled to begin on 13 July," said the spokesman for the EU foreign policychief, Josep Borrell.

Related Topics

European Union July

Recent Stories

US Refutes UN Rapporteur's Report Saying Killing o ..

2 minutes ago

DG PHA for installation of lights at Qasim Fort

2 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Lahore

2 minutes ago

CEC Says Alliance Between Two Presidential Hopeful ..

7 minutes ago

US Oil Production Fell by 1.3 Mbd in May, by 0.5Mb ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,635 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.