EU 'strongly urges' Iran to stop nuclear enrichment

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The European Union said Monday it was "extremely concerned" by Iranian plans to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal, calling on Tehran to reverse course.

Iran said Sunday it would breach the cap "in a few hours" and on Monday announced it had passed 4.

5 percent enrichment -- well above the 3.7 percent limit.

It first announced its intention to reduce compliance with the deal in May, a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact and reimposed crippling sanctions.

"We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the commitments made under the JCPOA," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.