EU Struggles To Find More Russian Individuals To Target With Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The European Union is struggling to find any more Russians to sanction as all "big fish" have already been targeted, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

"There are no big fish left," one of the sources told the newspaper, adding that "we've already got the full collection of oligarchs and everybody in the political and defence establishments."

Despite the fact that European diplomats are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against media workers, the EU "does not like to blacklist media people," according to the source.

Another source said that Russia lacks "unicorns" that the EU could potentially sanction. The "unicorn" is a start-up company that reached a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.

The EU has introduced seven packages of sanctions against Russia since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in late February. Among other targets, restrictions applied to Russian government and military officials, business people, and a number of prominent media officials, including Sputnik and RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

