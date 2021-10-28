UrduPoint.com

EU Study Shows Children At Higher Risk Of Poverty, Social Exclusion Than Adults In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:22 PM

EU Study Shows Children at Higher Risk of Poverty, Social Exclusion Than Adults in 2020

One in four children in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020 compared with 21.7% of adults aged 18-64 and 20.4% of people over 65, Eurostat said in a report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) One in four children in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020 compared with 21.7% of adults aged 18-64 and 20.4% of people over 65, Eurostat said in a report published on Thursday.

"In 2020, 24.2% of children (less than 18 years old) in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 21.7% of adults (18-64) and 20.4% of older people (65 or over)," the report said.

Among the main factors that influence the risk of poverty among children were low work intensity of the household, low level of parents' education, migrant background, type of household and living conditions, the agency found.

"Households composed of a single person with dependent children (42.1%), single-person households (33.2%) and households composed of two adults with three or more dependent children (29.6%) had the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion," Eurostat said.

Romania recorded the highest rate of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion (41.5%), followed by Bulgaria (36.2%) and Spain (31.8%), while Slovenia and the Czech Republic had the lowest child poverty risk rates, with 12.1% and 12.9%, respectively.

Related Topics

Education Spain Bulgaria Czech Republic Slovenia 2020

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

37 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

37 minutes ago
 Dengue larvae detected at 6,554 sites in Rawalpind ..

Dengue larvae detected at 6,554 sites in Rawalpindi district

14 seconds ago
 Plumber electrocuted in a village of Khangarh, dis ..

Plumber electrocuted in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargar

15 seconds ago
 Ukraine capital imposes new curbs as virus cases s ..

Ukraine capital imposes new curbs as virus cases surge

18 seconds ago
 DPO Khyber suspends 15 personnel for alleged corru ..

DPO Khyber suspends 15 personnel for alleged corruption

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.