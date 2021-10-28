EU Study Shows Children at Higher Risk of Poverty, Social Exclusion Than Adults in 2020

One in four children in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020 compared with 21.7% of adults aged 18-64 and 20.4% of people over 65, Eurostat said in a report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) One in four children in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020 compared with 21.7% of adults aged 18-64 and 20.4% of people over 65, Eurostat said in a report published on Thursday.

"In 2020, 24.2% of children (less than 18 years old) in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 21.7% of adults (18-64) and 20.4% of older people (65 or over)," the report said.

Among the main factors that influence the risk of poverty among children were low work intensity of the household, low level of parents' education, migrant background, type of household and living conditions, the agency found.

"Households composed of a single person with dependent children (42.1%), single-person households (33.2%) and households composed of two adults with three or more dependent children (29.6%) had the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion," Eurostat said.

Romania recorded the highest rate of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion (41.5%), followed by Bulgaria (36.2%) and Spain (31.8%), while Slovenia and the Czech Republic had the lowest child poverty risk rates, with 12.1% and 12.9%, respectively.