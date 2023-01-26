The possible use of Russia's frozen EU assets is accompanied by complex legal issues, so the discussion of this issue continues in various EU institutions, a senior EU official said on Thursday

On Wednesday, EU permanent representatives continued to discuss the "state of affairs" on the issue of ways to use frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine's reconstruction.

"The EU, together with like-minded partners, is studying and discussing the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The legal issues raised are quite complex, this discussion will continue," the official said, adding that the options for using Russian assets are being discussed both within the framework of EU legislation and international law.