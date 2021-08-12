EU Studying Potential Side Effects of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines - Assessment Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EudraVigilance) said in a report that it is looking into whether messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines produced by the pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna may have caused possible side effects in individuals who received those shots throughout Europe.

Some 330 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout countries represented in the European Economic Area, the report said.

"As of 29 July 2021, a total of 244,807 cases of suspected side effects with Comirnaty [mRNA vaccines] were spontaneously reported to EudraVigilance from EU/EEA countries; 4,198 of these reported a fatal outcome," the European drug regulator said on Wednesday.

The side effects include a type of skin rash known as erythema multiforme; kidney disorders known as glomerulonephritis; a nephrotic syndrome; and menstrual disorders.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA technology instructing the cells to produce the coronavirus spike protein. However, the spike protein does not cause COVID-19.