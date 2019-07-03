EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prime Minister

EU leaders struck a deal Tuesday on the bloc's top jobs with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen getting the powerful European Commission chief, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):EU leaders struck a deal Tuesday on the bloc's top jobs with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen getting the powerful European Commission chief, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said.

"Done! Decision found at #EUCO," Bettel tweeted at the European Council summit in Brussels, adding that IMF chief Christine Lagarde would get the job of European Central Bank chief.

Also named was Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to replace EU Council President Donald Tusk, who is responsible for coordinating and finding compromise at EU summits.