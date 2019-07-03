EU Summit Deal 'done' On Top Jobs: Luxembourg Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:35 AM
EU leaders struck a deal Tuesday on the bloc's top jobs with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen getting the powerful European Commission chief, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said
"Done! Decision found at #EUCO," Bettel tweeted at the European Council summit in Brussels, adding that IMF chief Christine Lagarde would get the job of European Central Bank chief.
Also named was Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to replace EU Council President Donald Tusk, who is responsible for coordinating and finding compromise at EU summits.