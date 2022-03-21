EU Summit Later This Week Will Focus on Energy Issues - EU Chief Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

The agenda of the upcoming EU summit will focus on energy issues, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on Monday

The European Council will hold a two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

"The commission is preparing for this week's European Council, which will focus on energy issues, particularly," Mamer told a daily briefing.

>