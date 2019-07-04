EU Summit on Leadership 'Smokescreen' for Concealed Bilateral Deals - Parliamentarian

The recent EU summit dedicated to choosing candidates for the top jobs in the bloc's leadership has shown that bilateral agreements and the countries' plans to protect their own interests were behind the "smokescreen" of the non-transparent European Council talks, Nicolas Bay, the vice-chair of the European Parliament's new eurosceptic Identity and Democracy Group, said in an interview with Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The recent EU summit dedicated to choosing candidates for the top jobs in the bloc's leadership has shown that bilateral agreements and the countries' plans to protect their own interests were behind the "smokescreen" of the non-transparent European Council talks, Nicolas Bay, the vice-chair of the European Parliament's new eurosceptic Identity and Democracy Group, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is a total lack of transparency which is poorly disguised by the bits of information which is given out. As a co-chair of our former Europe of Nations and Freedom group, I participated in meetings with my colleagues and the European Council head. Nothing specific is discussed there. It is just a smokescreen ... Real agreements are concealed and are bilateral, which is often a case in diplomacy," Bay said.

The parliamentarian noted that the EU heads of stat and government were facing "reality that they are trying to push into background," which is the interests of individual countries.

"Their forced federalism is more and more showing the signs of exhaustion. And the fact that all these negotiations are not transparent at all is the best proof of it," Bay argued.

After holding several summits without agreeing on the candidacies for the top jobs, the EU heads of state and government broke the stalemate earlier this week. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that Germany and France were believed to be on the opposite sides of the barricade over the candidate to become the European Commission president.

Earlier this week, the EU heads of state and government picked Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the position of the president of the European Council. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was proposed for the European Commission head, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell was nominated for the EU foreign policy chief, while IMF chief Christine Lagarde was proposed to head the European Central Bank.