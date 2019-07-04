UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Summit On Leadership 'Smokescreen' For Concealed Bilateral Deals - Parliamentarian

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

EU Summit on Leadership 'Smokescreen' for Concealed Bilateral Deals - Parliamentarian

The recent EU summit dedicated to choosing candidates for the top jobs in the bloc's leadership has shown that bilateral agreements and the countries' plans to protect their own interests were behind the "smokescreen" of the non-transparent European Council talks, Nicolas Bay, the vice-chair of the European Parliament's new eurosceptic Identity and Democracy Group, said in an interview with Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The recent EU summit dedicated to choosing candidates for the top jobs in the bloc's leadership has shown that bilateral agreements and the countries' plans to protect their own interests were behind the "smokescreen" of the non-transparent European Council talks, Nicolas Bay, the vice-chair of the European Parliament's new eurosceptic Identity and Democracy Group, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is a total lack of transparency which is poorly disguised by the bits of information which is given out. As a co-chair of our former Europe of Nations and Freedom group, I participated in meetings with my colleagues and the European Council head. Nothing specific is discussed there. It is just a smokescreen ... Real agreements are concealed and are bilateral, which is often a case in diplomacy," Bay said.

The parliamentarian noted that the EU heads of stat and government were facing "reality that they are trying to push into background," which is the interests of individual countries.

"Their forced federalism is more and more showing the signs of exhaustion. And the fact that all these negotiations are not transparent at all is the best proof of it," Bay argued.

After holding several summits without agreeing on the candidacies for the top jobs, the EU heads of state and government broke the stalemate earlier this week. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that Germany and France were believed to be on the opposite sides of the barricade over the candidate to become the European Commission president.

Earlier this week, the EU heads of state and government picked Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the position of the president of the European Council. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was proposed for the European Commission head, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell was nominated for the EU foreign policy chief, while IMF chief Christine Lagarde was proposed to head the European Central Bank.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Europe Parliament Democracy France German Bank Germany All Government Best Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Australia's Woolworths to unload alcohol, gaming o ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to help affected families of capsized boat in ..

4 minutes ago

Zardari owns over 40 benami properties near Bilawa ..

16 minutes ago

S. Korean president's approval rating jumps after ..

22 minutes ago

Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea t ..

22 minutes ago

Rs5mln for provision of gas for Durrani Media Colo ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.