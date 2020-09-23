UrduPoint.com
EU Summit Postponed After Michel Guard Catches Covid

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:14 AM

EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

The European Union leaders' summit due on Thursday this week has been postponed after a security guard working for the host, EU chief Charles Michel, tested positive for coronavirus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union leaders' summit due on Thursday this week has been postponed after a security guard working for the host, EU chief Charles Michel, tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted that Michel, the president of the European Council, had "decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October."

