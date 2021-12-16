EU Summit to Discuss Nord Stream 2 on Thursday - Lithuanian President

The Nord Stream 2 issue will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said ahead of the meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 issue will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said ahead of the meeting.

"I think we will raise this issue (Nord Stream 2) because this is one of the instruments which could be very strong in relationship with Russia," Nauseda said.