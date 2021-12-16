EU Summit To Discuss Nord Stream 2 On Thursday - Lithuanian President
Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:48 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 issue will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said ahead of the meeting.
"I think we will raise this issue (Nord Stream 2) because this is one of the instruments which could be very strong in relationship with Russia," Nauseda said.