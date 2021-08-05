UrduPoint.com

EU Summoned Belarusian Diplomat To Discuss Illegal Migrants Crisis On Lithuanian Border

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

EU Summoned Belarusian Diplomat to Discuss Illegal Migrants Crisis on Lithuanian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The European Union summoned Belarusian charge d'affaires in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the problem of illegal migrants attempting to enter Lithuania, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian government ordered its border guards to turn the illegal migrants crossing from Belarus back, by force if necessary. The Baltic county is concerned over the migrants influx and accuses Minsk of facilitating their transit through Lithuania into the EU in retaliation for sanctions.

"Belarus' charge d'affaires in Brussels indeed has been summoned yesterday, and senior official conveyed EU strong concerns and clear position that instrumentalization of migrants and refugees is utterly unacceptable. These practices must stop and Belarus must respect its international commitments in combating irregular migration and human trafficking and migrant smuggling ... The charge d'affaires was summoned by the EU to protest the Belarusian current actions and to remind Belarus of its international obligation," Massrali said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Protest European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus Lithuania Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

45 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Forei ..

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

6 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.