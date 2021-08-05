EU Summoned Belarusian Diplomat to Discuss Illegal Migrants Crisis on Lithuanian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The European Union summoned Belarusian charge d'affaires in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the problem of illegal migrants attempting to enter Lithuania, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian government ordered its border guards to turn the illegal migrants crossing from Belarus back, by force if necessary. The Baltic county is concerned over the migrants influx and accuses Minsk of facilitating their transit through Lithuania into the EU in retaliation for sanctions.

"Belarus' charge d'affaires in Brussels indeed has been summoned yesterday, and senior official conveyed EU strong concerns and clear position that instrumentalization of migrants and refugees is utterly unacceptable. These practices must stop and Belarus must respect its international commitments in combating irregular migration and human trafficking and migrant smuggling ... The charge d'affaires was summoned by the EU to protest the Belarusian current actions and to remind Belarus of its international obligation," Massrali said at a briefing.