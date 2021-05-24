UrduPoint.com
EU Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - EEAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Union on Monday summoned Aleksandr Mikhnevich, the Belarusian ambassador to the EU, to express protest over the incident with the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"Upon request by High Representative Josep Borrell, the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the European Union, Aleksandr Mikhnevich, to condemn the inadmissible step of the Belarusian authorities, who forced a civilian plane to perform an emergency landing in Minsk and detained its passenger Mr Raman Pratasevich, an independent Belarusian journalist and activist," the EEAS said.

According to the statement, the diplomat was informed about the "firm condemnation" of the incident by the EU member states, while Brussels called for the release of Protasevich.

