EU summons Russian ambassador over retaliatory sanctions

The European Union summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after Moscow put eight EU nationals, including top Brussels officials, on a blacklist in retaliation for sanctions by the bloc

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The European Union summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after Moscow put eight EU nationals, including top Brussels officials, on a blacklist in retaliation for sanctions by the bloc.

"The Russian ambassador has been summoned. He should be received in the afternoon," EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said.