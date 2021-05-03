EU Summons Russian Ambassador Over Retaliatory Sanctions
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:54 PM
The European Union summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after Moscow put eight EU nationals, including top Brussels officials, on a blacklist in retaliation for sanctions by the bloc
"The Russian ambassador has been summoned. He should be received in the afternoon," EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said.