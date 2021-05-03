UrduPoint.com
EU Summons Russian Envoy To Condemn Moscow's Entry Ban On European Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:42 PM

Senior EU officials summoned the Russian ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, on Monday to criticize Moscow's decision to ban eight European citizens from entering the country, in retaliation to similar EU sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Senior EU officials summoned the Russian ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, on Monday to criticize Moscow's decision to ban eight European citizens from entering the country, in retaliation to similar EU sanctions.

European Commission Secretary-General Ilze Juhansone and External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino informed the diplomat of the "strong rejection and firm condemnation by the EU institutions and EU Member States of this decision."

"The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response," the statement read.

The EU functionaries also expressed their "grave concern for the cumulative impact" of Russia's expulsion of Czech diplomats and the Russian president's executive order related to "unfriendly states" on Brussels-Moscow relations.

