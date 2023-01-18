EU Supplied $12.5Bln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - Spokeswoman

UrduPoint.com

EU nations have supplied 11.5 billion euros ($12.5 billion) worth of weapons to Ukraine, both bilaterally and through the European Union's crowdfunding mechanism, an EU spokeswoman said Wednesday

The European Union set up the European Peace Facility in 2021 to finance joint military action. Nabila Massrali, the EU's foreign and security affairs spokeswoman, said that member states had requested reimbursement of 3.1 billion euros in aid to Ukraine out of 5.7 billion set aside in the arms fund.

"As of today, between the EPF and bilateral efforts of member states, the European Union as a whole has supplied 11.

5 billion euros in military equipment to Ukraine," Massrali told reporters in Brussels.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on whether battle tank deliveries to Ukraine would be covered by the EU's military reimbursement scheme.

"As far as tanks are concerned, I can't say that these tanks will be part of the peace facility... Discussions are ongoing and they are confidential," she said.

Poland, which is pushing Germany to approve Leopard 2 deliveries to Ukraine, accounted for half of reimbursement requests under the EPF mechanism.

