EU Support Package for Ukraine Over Past 5 Years Largest in History - Mogherini

Ukraine over the past five years has received from the European Union the largest support package in the latter's history, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ukraine over the past five years has received from the European Union the largest support package in the latter's history, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

Speaking in Brussels, Mogherini recapitulated the accomplishments of EU diplomacy over the past five years, during which she served as the bloc's foreign policy chief.

"In these five years, we have put together for Ukraine the largest support package in the history of the European Union. And it is thanks to that the country has not collapsed and has managed to move on and tried to get out of this crisis today on new basis," Mogherini said.

She used the example of Ukraine to demonstrate how the bloc has shifted its investments focus onto preventing crises and building resilience in other countries to make them more capable of withstanding internal and external shocks.

"The crisis in Ukraine is still not over, but in these five years, Ukraine has come a very long way. And it is today a much more resilient country than it was five years ago," Mogherini said.

According to her, the aid to Ukraine was focused on security and human development, but also included the creation of jobs, building and rebuilding of infrastructure, liberalization of the access to the European Union, and enhancement of people-to-people ties.

In 2018, the European Union and Ukraine signed the fourth agreement on macro-financial aid to Kiev of up to $1 billion in exchange for a number of reforms.